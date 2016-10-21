Police: Man robs 11-year-old boy in Gresham

Police are looking for a man who they say robbed an 11-year-old boy in southwest Gresham on Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Southwest 11th Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Police were told the boy was walking in the area and carrying two Target bags that contained various personal items. The suspect, who had been riding a dark-colored mountain bike in the area before he approached the boy, displayed a knife while taking the bags from him.

He rode away westbound on Southwest 11th Street with the items, and the boy ran for help. The boy was not physically harmed.

The suspect was described only as a white man in his 30s. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident or believe they know the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.