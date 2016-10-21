Family, friends remember woman killed in SE Portland hit-and-run

Friends and family of a hit-and-run victim gathered in northeast Portland Thursday night to remember her and honor her life.

Robin Parks, 34, was killed one week ago in a hit-and-run near Southeast Division and 139th Avenue.

Police said two cars crashed and the three people inside one car ran off.

Parks was taken to the hospital where she later died.

On Thursday at Concordia University, people sent out messages into the night sky, remembering Parks. She had a 13-year-old daughter and was taking night classes at the university.

Many who knew her say she was an incredible woman.

"She was an amazing woman. We all will miss her very much and the world will not be the same place without her," said Wendy Lesollen.

On October 27, another memorial will be held for Parks at Clinton Street Bible Chapel at 5 p.m.

