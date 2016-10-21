Rescue teams resume search for missing 21-year-old hiker in Columbia River Gorge

Multnomah County Search and Rescue teams began searching in the Columbia River Gorge at daybreak Friday for a missing 21-year-old Portland woman.

Police said Anna Schmidt was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen by her roommate on October 16. Schmidt is a hiker and recently bought a new tent and backpack.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said at least 25 search and rescue volunteers, as well as friends and family members, began their search just after sunrise at the Tooth Rock Trailhead.

Schmidt’s car was found near the Bonneville Dam Thursday. Investigators towed her car Friday morning and will be searching it for any clues as to her whereabouts.

Schmidt's father, Jon Schmidt of Salt Lake City, Utah, said he had received a message on Snapchat from Anna on Sunday, which said she was hiking in the Tooth Rock Trailhead area.

MCSO was also able to confirm there was a ping from her cell phone in that area on Sunday afternoon.

Her father believes his daughter pulled over randomly and started hiking.

"She is so adventurous. She definitely is the type of person who would pull over, see something beautiful and just go," he said.

Jon Schmidt also said this particular hiking trip was spur-of-the-moment, and she did not take any of her usual gear with her.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, and investigators are worried she may have gotten lost or injured while hiking.

Anna Schmidt is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anna Schmidt's family said the area is a popular hiking spot and are asking for information from anyone who who may have seen her on Sunday afternoon.

Jon Schmidt is a member of a popular music group called The Piano Guys. The group posted a plea for help on its Facebook page Friday morning.

Anyone with information on Anna Schmidt's current whereabouts should call 911.

