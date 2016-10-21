Longstanding Polk County drive-in theater in danger of shutting down

Motor Vu Drive In posted on Facebook that it may close for good after its landlord put the property up for sale. (Photo: Facebook/Motor Vu Drive In)

A drive-in movie theater that's been a fixture in Dallas for decades will turn off the projector at the end of this weekend -- possibly for good.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Motor Vu Drive In said its landlord is putting the land up for sale and the drive-in doesn't have the means to buy the property.

The drive-in adds that it won't attempt to raise the $1 million needed to purchase the land because it's such a large sum.

It's unclear if a sale would require the drive-in to close. Motor Vu said it was still awaiting official word from its landlord.

According to the drive-in's website, Motor Vu Drive In opened in 1953.

Earlier this year, USA Today readers voted it one of the best drive-ins in the country.

It's one of only a handful of drive-in movie theaters left in Oregon.

