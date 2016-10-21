Freight train hits abandoned car in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Freight train hits abandoned car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A freight train struck an abandoned car that was parked too close to the railroad tracks in Northeast Portland Friday.

Portland police responded to the scene at Northeast Halsey Street and 92nd Avenue around 7:33 a.m.

Police said there was nobody inside the vehicle when it was hit by the train and they are not sure who left it there.

Railway police are taking over the investigation.

There were no injuries reported. 

