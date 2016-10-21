Actor comedian Brian Posehn comes to Portland

Brian Posehn has had roles on several hit sitcoms including “Just Shoot Me,” “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and FOX's “New Girl.” He's also one of the most recognizable stand-up comedians in the country.

MORE interviewed Brian about his two shows at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland Saturday, October 22nd. He's in town taping his next comedy special for Seeso.

Tickets are still available at TicketFly.com. Learn more about Brian at BrianPosehn.com.

