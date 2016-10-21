MORE music with Sheryl Stewart- Friday, October 21 - KPTV - FOX 12


MORE music with Sheryl Stewart- Friday, October 21

Taylor Swift is at the center of a new project, Janet Jackson gets a boost in record sales thanks to Donald Trump and Charlie Puth has some bad news for fans.

105.1 The Buzz’s Sheryl Stewart has these stories and more in today’s music news. 

