Police: Florida man arrested after DUII crash into building in McMinnville

A man who police said was driving drunk and speeding was arrested after crashing into a building in McMinnville.

Police said Haykel Melaouhia, 28, of Tallahassee, Florida, was driving a 2016 Ford F150 pickup at excessive speed westbound on Riverside Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of the truck on a curve approaching the intersection with Lafayette Avenue.

The truck traveled about 450 feet through a vacant field, across Lafayette Avenue and through a parking lot before crashing into a building at internet service provider OnlineNW, police said.

Police said the pickup struck concrete stairs on the front of the building and went part of the way through the east wall of the structure, causing extensive damage.

In addition, the building suffered water damage from a pipe that was broken during the crash.

McMinnville police and firefighters responded to the scene and firefighters began treating Melaouhia for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Melaouhia was then taken by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center for further treatment.

After being treated at the hospital, Melaouhia was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.