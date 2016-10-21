Police: Wanted Portland murder suspect arrested after prowler report in Vancouver

Deadly shooting scene on Southeast 162nd Avenue in Portland in September. (KPTV file image)

A wanted murder suspect out of Portland was caught after officers responded to reports of a prowler in Vancouver, according to police.

Vancouver police arrested Felauai Satele, 38, on Thursday. Officers learned he had a warrant for murder.

Police said his warrant is from the homicide investigation into the shooting death of 45-year-old Michael Scott Hoven.

Hoven was shot and killed at a home on the 1700 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue on Sept. 23.

The case was ruled a homicide, but no suspects were immediately arrested.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Hoven died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators did not release any additional details Friday about the shooting investigation, the suspect or the victim.

Satele was booked into the Clark County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. Police released a jail booking photo of Satele from July, when he was arrested in Clackamas County.

Anyone with information about the murder investigation is asked to contact Detective Bryan Steed at 503-823-0395, bryan.steed@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Michele Michaels at 503-823-0692, michele.michaels@portlandoregon.gov.

