Police: 18-year-old drunken driver hit car in SE Portland, seriously injuring man

An 18-year-old drunken driver was speeding in southeast Portland when he T-boned another car and seriously injured the other driver, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 148th Avenue and Division Street at 11:03 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said 18-year-old Joshua McFelt was driving a 1995 Honda Accord west on Division Street when he hit a 2004 Honda Accord driven by 48-year-old Patrick Dennis Tharp.

Tharp was pulling onto Division Street from a convenience store parking lot when he was hit. Police said McFelt was driving at "a high rate of speed."

Police said Tharp was trapped inside his vehicle and firefighters had to cut open the car to rescue him.

Both drivers were taken to Portland hospitals. Tharp's injuries were described as serious, but police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators said they determined McFelt was impaired by alcohol. He was cited at the hospital on charges of DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree assault.

