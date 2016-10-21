DEQ finds asbestos in debris from NW Portland gas explosion

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is reporting that testing of the debris from the gas explosion that happened Wednesday morning in Northwest Portland has shown positive for asbestos.

According to a release Friday, the DEQ has been preparing for the abatement of the debris from the explosion that leveled a building at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Glisan Street.

The DEQ reported that lab testing showed the asbestos in roofing material and that a licensed asbestos abatement contractor will be brought in to remove the material and dispose of it.

"Now that I know I’ll probably stay a little further away from the scene," Kathlene Kelley who lives nearby said.

Asbestos can be found in many older buildings and was used in many different areas of construction, including siding, flooring and roofing.

More information is available on the DEQ website at Oregon.gov.

