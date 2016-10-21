Adoptive parents guilty of drug charges involving child, criminal mistreatment

Two former foster parents who had four adopted children pleaded guilty to charges including criminal mistreatment and applying a controlled substance to the body of a minor.

Darren Durham and Dawnyle Kaestner, also known as Dawnyle White, also pleaded guilty to the charge of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. Durham entered his plea change last week, while Kaestner pleaded guilty last month.

They were both indicted by a grand jury in June. Their four adopted children were removed from their home in February, according to the Department of Human Services.

Durham and Kaestner were certified foster care providers for the Oregon Department of Human Services between 2001 and 2013, fostering more than 50 children in that time.

Detectives released few details about the allegations against the couple, but court documents stated they were accused of forcing one child to take Percocet against the child's will and they withheld medical care from another child.

A statement from DHS at the time of their arrests said the couple was accused of abusing their adoptive children. DHS leaders reported they were working with the Washington County Sheriff's Office to contact foster children who had been in the care of Durham and Kaestner to determine if other children were also victimized by the couple.

Both Durham and Kaestner were sentenced to nearly three years in prison and three years post-prison supervision.

