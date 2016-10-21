Police searching for man who shot two people outside Gresham apartments in August

Police are searching for a suspect who shot two people outside a Gresham apartment complex in August.

The shooting occurred at around 3:45 a.m. Aug. 27.

Officers responded to 196th Avenue and Yamhill Street for a shots fired call. While in the area investigating, police heard a second series of gunshots a few blocks away.

Officers arrived at the Fir Acres Apartments parking lot on the 19400 block of Southeast Yamhill Street and found a man and woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds to their chests.

They were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case. A possible motive was also not released.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and braided hair. He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt and black pants.

He was believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-615-3136.

