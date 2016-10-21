A week after tornado, Manzanita businesses asking for visitors to come back to town

It's been one week since a rare tornado hit the Oregon coast. Amazingly, no one was hurt, but it caused extensive damage to several homes and businesses.

While the clean-up continues from that EF2 tornado, business owners have an important message they want to share.

Earlier this week, FOX 12 went back to Manzanita to get another look at the damage and to speak with people affected by the tornado, like Sarah Simmons. She owns Moxie Fair-Trade, one of the businesses destroyed in the storm.

Simmons, along with other business owners in the small town, want visitors to return.

"Manzanita is open,” she said. “It is so important to get back down here and support our local businesses.”

While her own business in the town is likely to be closed for at least nine months, Simmons wants to let people know other businesses are already coming back, and they need the support of customers.

“So for me, with the loss of my business, I have my own set of circumstances,” she said. “But the businesses that are open and running, get in there, do your Christmas shopping, take your family vacation. Support Manzanita, you love Manzanita, come love Manzanita.”

Simmons says she is extremely grateful for all the well wishes and support and wants to remind people that they can still support her by shopping at her Seaside location.

