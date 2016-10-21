Pesticide-tainted marijuana sold to about 130 people in McMinnville

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a health alert regarding marijuana products that may have been tainted with high levels of a pesticide and sold to about 130 people in the McMinnville area.

OHA said the alert concerns dried flower marijuana that was sold by New Leaf, located at 3325 Northeast Riverside Drive.

The products were sold between October 17 - 19 to about 130 recreational and medical marijuana customers.

OHA said the product failed a pesticide test due to high levels of a chemical known as spinosad.

OHA is asking anyone who visited New Leaf during the time frame to check the label of the product they purchased and return any of the tainted product to the dispensary, or dispose of it in a safe manner.

New Leaf released this statement after OHA issued the health alert:

New Leaf CannaCenter is deeply troubled that it received product from a grower that did not meet the standards set by the Oregon Health Authority or the very high standards New Leaf always strives to maintain.



As soon as we learned about the problem, we immediately removed all of the remaining product from our inventory and cooperated fully with the OHA to remedy the situation. We look forward to continuing to work with the OHA to determine how the product reached New Leaf in the first place, since it had failed the mandatory testing undertaken by the grower.

Those concerned about exposure to spinosad or experiencing health problems after using affected marijuana strains should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

For more information on spinosad, contact NPIC at 800-858-7378 or visit its web page on the chemical at npic.orst.edu/factsheets/spinosadgen.html.

