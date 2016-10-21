Driver who caused deadly seven-car crash in Aloha sentenced to jail, license revoked

Family members holding a photo of Cassandra Stolzenberger while addressing the man who caused the crash that killed her in Aloha in September 2015. (KPTV)

A driver who caused a seven-car crash that killed a Hillsboro woman has been sentenced to just under one year in jail and his driver's license has been revoked for life.

Kerry Jay Wagner, 46, formerly of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide Tuesday. He was sentenced in court Friday.

The crash occurred the evening of Sept. 1, 2015 on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway near 185th Avenue.

Investigators said Wagner was driving a GMC pickup when he slammed into a line of cars. Seven people were injured and 20-year-old Cassandra Stolzenberger was killed.

She was a passenger in one of the cars.

Police said Wagner showed no signs of impairment at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was not initially arrested.

Investigators later said they believe Wagner had health problems that were not properly addressed when the crash occurred. He moved to California and was arrested there eight months after the crash.

In a Washington County courtroom Friday, emotional family members of Stolzenberger addressed Wagner.

Several stated they were informed Wagner had traces of narcotics not prescribed to him in his blood at the time of the crash.

"I will never get to ask her about her day or see her graduate college, getting married, and my dreams of having her children call me 'oma' are all gone," said Stolzenberger's mother.

Another speaker asked, "If you weren't high, would (she) have died?"

Wagner turned to the family after their statements and apologized.

"I know I can't take it back. I wish I was the one who was dead," he said. "I'm so very sorry."

Wagner was sentenced to 360 days in jail Friday and three years probation. His license was revoked for life and he was ordered to pay restitution and have no contact with the victim's family.

