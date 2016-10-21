OHS Animal Care Technician crochets tiny sweater for hairless hamster

Thanks to an Animal Care Technician at the Oregon Humane Society, a hairless hamster has a little sweater to keep her warm.

OHS said Silky the hairless hamster came to them when her family had to move and could no longer care for her.

Silky is about one year old, and is hairless by birth due to a genetic mutation. OHS said she does have short, curly whiskers on her snout.

OHS said Animal Care Technician Selene Mejia decided to crochet a tiny sweater for Silky after seeing her huddled in the corner of her cage and felt bad for her.

OHS said Silky spends most of her time "au naturale" and only wears the sweater for special occasions.

Silky will be available for adoption the week of October 24.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.