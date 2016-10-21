Customers show support for NW Portland businesses affected by gas explosion

It will be a long road ahead for businesses impacted by Wednesday's natural gas explosion in northwest Portland.

Many of the people who work near the explosion also live in the area.

Fox 12 spoke with a clerk who was just down the street when the blast happened.

"We heard a huge rumbling. I thought it was an earthquake when it happened and then I heard two pops after, and the building I was in, the windows actually blew out," said Bri Gimenez.

Gimenez works at Tender Loving Empire, a record and gift shop that's right on the edge of the blast zone. The sidewalk in front of their store is as close as people can get to the damage on that side of the block.

Amazingly, the store didn't have any damage, only a couple of CD's fell over.

The businesses next to Tender Loving Empire weren't so lucky, and Gimenez told Fox 12 customers have been coming in to check on them the last few days, making sure they're OK.

"We're just lucky to be here and lucky that nothing disastrous happened to us. Our hearts are going out to those guys across the street and everyone else affected," said Gimenez.

Some business owners along Northwest 23rd want to make Saturday, October 22 a special day, and are encouraging customers to come out and show their support for the families who have been impacted by the blast.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.