Investigators seize 7 pounds of meth, gun, more than $194K in Aloha

K9 Taz with drugs, cash and gun seized during the search (Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office) K9 Taz with drugs, cash and gun seized during the search (Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)
Josue Valdovinos-Moreno, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Josue Valdovinos-Moreno, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A 24-year-old man was arrested after investigators from the Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) team served a search warrant at an apartment in Aloha.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said WIN investigators served the warrant at an apartment in the Quatama Village Apartment complex on October 17.

Investigators, along with Washington County narcotic-detection K9 Taz, found and seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, a semi-automatic handgun and $194,500 during the search.

Josue Valdovinos-Moreno, 24, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail. He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Valdovinos-Moreno's bail is set at $50,000.

