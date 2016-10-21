Police: 20-year-old arrested after robbing Walgreens in N. Portl - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 20-year-old arrested after robbing Walgreens in N. Portland

Marquise Trevon Moore, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Marquise Trevon Moore, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
Portland police arrested a 20-year-old man after he robbed a north Portland pharmacy Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:01 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Walgreens, located at 2829 North Lombard Street.

When officers arrived to the Walgreens, they spoke with employees who said the two suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The suspects left the pharmacy after receiving an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle Wednesday evening and developed probable cause to arrest Marquise Trevon Moore, 20, in connection with the robbery.

Moore was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree and two counts of robbery in the second degree.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery and looking to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact robbery detectives at (503) 823-0405.

