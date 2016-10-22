Police: 49-year-old man arrested for sexual assault in Astoria - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 49-year-old man arrested for sexual assault in Astoria

Jose Martinez-Doria, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Astoria Police Department) Jose Martinez-Doria, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Astoria Police Department)
ASTORIA, OR -

Astoria police arrested a 49-year-old man after he sexually assaulted a person on a boat moored at Pier 2 in the Port of Astoria.

Astoria police began investigating a report of sexual assault on October 18. Then on October 21, detectives and the United State Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested Colombian foreign national, Jose Martinez-Doria.

Martinez-Doria was charged with sodomy in the first degree, unlawful sexual penetration with a foreign object in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and burglary in the first degree.

Police said the victim, who was an adult, and Martinez-Doria were both crew members aboard the same boat.

