Power outage leaves Scappoose homecoming game in the dark

Residents of Scappoose spent much of Friday night in the dark after a major power outage.

The Columbia River Public Utility District reported that most of the city was without power, including the football stadium.

Utility workers said a vehicle that hit a power pole caused the outage, and utility officials noted in a statement that there is not an estimate of when power will be restored.

Thanks everybody for your patience while our crews work to restore power to everyone. The repairs to the pole will take some time because it carries both transmission and distribution lines.

Many residents were at the football stadium for the homecoming game, where Scappoose was taking on Astoria in the school’s homecoming game.

According to Athletic Director Robert J. Medley, the game between the two schools will pick up Saturday at 5:00 p.m. where it left off when the power outage happened.

