Green Party candidate Jill Stein to visit Portland Sunday

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is holding an event in Portland on Sunday evening.

Stein will campaign at the Roseland Theater. Her campaign says she'll be joined by Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant.

Stein is scheduled to speak in Washington state on Monday.

Polls show Stein is in fourth place in the presidential race both nationally and in Washington state. She's trailing Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump and Libertarian Gary Johnson.

Her major issues include the push for a single-payer health-care system, a quick shift to renewable energy sources, a $15 national minimum wage, big cuts in military spending and free college education.

