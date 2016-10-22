Police find meth, cocaine in car abandoned after crash

Portland Police Bureau officers discovered meth and cocaine in a vehicle abandoned after a crash near the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard early Saturday. (KPTV)

Portland police recovered a “significant amount” of narcotics after responding to a crash that was followed by gunfire early Saturday morning.

As officers responded to a crash reported at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard at 2:25 a.m., dispatchers received a separate 911 call saying that someone was shooting a rifle at that same intersection.

Police also received information that the person said to be shooting then got in a white car to flee the area. Officers noted they did stop a white vehicle leaving the area but determined it was not connected to the incident.

When the officers and medical personnel arrived at the crash they discovered one driver with non-life-threatening injuries suffered from the collision.

A second vehicle was found abandoned, and officers discovered in it significant amounts of both methamphetamine and cocaine, along with evidence of gunfire.

Investigators said they had information that indicated a man and woman left the vehicle while firing a handgun and military-style rifle. Police believe there may have also been a third person in the group and that all of them walked away from the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at CrimeTips@PortlandOregon.gov.

