Deputies find missing elderly Carlton couple near Hood River

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the Carlton Police Department have found a missing Carlton couple in their 90s who had not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Deputies say that Luther Glaze, 90, and his wife Elizabeth Glaze, 93, were found safe on Interstate 84 near Hood River.

The couple left their home around 4:30 p.m. Friday to go to the Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde. After not hearing from the couple since they left, family members contacted officers to perform a welfare check.

Deputies said the Glazes’ family has been notified and plans were being made to reunite the couple and family members.

"This is the best ending we could hope for," Sheriff Tim Svenson said. "We appreciate the help provided by the Oregon State Police and the diligence of the Trooper who found the couple. Hopefully they will be reunited with their family soon.”

