Police arrest speeding driver, seize 20 pounds of cocaine

Officers said a K-9 unit discovered a hidden compartment in a car containing around 20 pounds of cocaine during a speeding stop on I-5 Friday. (Portland Police Bureau)

Police officers who stopped a speeding driver on Interstate 5 Friday afternoon uncovered a hidden compartment in the vehicle containing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct stopped a 2003 silver BMW X5 near the Corbett Avenue exit around 2:30 p.m. with two adults and a small child in the car.

The police received consent to search the vehicle with a K-9 unit, which alerted its handler to drugs during the search.

Officers with the Drug and Vice Division responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, and the hidden compartment was discovered.

According to police, the compartment contained approximately 20 pounds of cocaine, which has an estimated wholesale value of $320,000.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Mauricio Gomez Alvarez, was arrested. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a federal hold with additional charges pending.

