Salem crash sends two kids to hospital

Two children are in the hospital after a Saturday morning crash in Northeast Salem.

Marion County Deputies say the crash happened just before noon at Cordon Road Northeast and Swegle Road Northeast. They say a small SUV with 2 children passengers, ages 4 and 6, was turning left onto Swegle Road when a pickup truck driving south on Cordon Rd hit the SUV.

Deputies say the 4-year-old was critically hurt and taken to a Portland area hospital. The 6-year-old was also taken to a hospital for observation.

There were three people in the pickup truck. Some received minor injuries and were treated and released.

Cordon Road Northeast was closed for several hours but is now open.

There is still an active investigation and sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Senior Deputy Casey Burnham at 503-991-6743.

