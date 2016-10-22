Community and Northwest Portland workers rally together after explosion

Buying chocolate from Moonstruck was part of a Vancouver family's tradition for the holidays. Though after a gas explosion in Northwest Portland Wednesday morning, the store is still boarded up. Several stores are heavily damaged and another completely demolished.

“We’ll be sure to come back as soon as they open and get more,” Kate Dyer-Seeley said. She and her family were having lunch at McMenamins to show local businesses their support.

“I think it helps a lot.” Dyer-Seeley adds it shows solidarity to ensure businesses feel the community is rallying around them.

Eight people, including three firefighters and two police officers, were injured during the explosion.

Shop NW 23rd is going on. Some businesses coming together to help ppl affected. pic.twitter.com/LkwqBcJdKg — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) October 23, 2016

Surrounding businesses who weren’t severely damaged remain open and are determined to help employees who are out of a job.

“This is a tight knit neighborhood,” Ari Ambrutis with Hip Hounds said. Ambrutis said the pet store and several others are rallying together to help by putting up donation jars in stores as well as online fundraisers.

Salt and Straw, an ice cream store in Northwest Portland posted on it’s Facebook asking its followers to support restaurants, shops and neighbors, “There are many great spots still open for business—so come out and show some love.”

Tender loving empire, a store across the explosion site wrote on it’s page asking people to consider donating to employees who are out of work.

According to Ambrutis, since many stores on Northwest 23rd and small business who rely on foot traffic it can be difficult to keep afloat, especially during the holiday season.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.