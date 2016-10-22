Local boy fighting cancer gets epic Star Wars costume

Daniel, a young patient fighting brain and spinal cancer, surveyed the crowd gather today for the unveiling of the latest Magic Wheelchair through the cockpit of his new TIE Fighter. (KPTV)

The team at Magic Wheelchair surprised a Darth Vader fan named Daniel who is battling brain cancer with his own version of Vader’s TIE Fighter from Star Wars. (KPTV)

A local boy will have one of the coolest Halloween costumes around, all thanks to a non-profit that decked out his wheelchair.

FOX 12 cameras were there Saturday morning for the big reveal when he got to see his epic costume for the first time.

You wouldn’t know it by his sweet smile and calm demeanor, but 8-year-old Daniel Shaughnessy is battling brain and spinal cancer.

But today, Daniel is taking on a new identity—Darth Vader, and the whole gang from Star Wars was there in his honor.

“The music, the costumes, all of the kids with their lightsabers, the team of people who came out in costume. It was amazing, absolutely amazing,” says Jessica Thomas, Daniel’s mother.

In the last year, a tumor damaged Daniel’s spinal cord and he lost his ability to walk.

Since he’s bound to his chair—the folks at Magic Wheelchair wanted to give Daniel the most stylish set of wheels around, just in time for Halloween.

“We call it a cure for the day, and it feels like that for these guys. Their disabilities seem to disappear in other people's eyes,” says Ryan Weimer, Co-Founder of Magic Wheelchair.

Volunteers pieced together the one-of-a-kind costume just for Daniel.

“Typically a costume would take about 200 hours to do,” Weimer tells us.

“There were definite tears! And being able to see the look on his face when they took the cover off and he saw it, was amazing!” says Thomas.

This year you might mistake Daniel for Darth Vader, as he cruises around in his TIE Fighter--but you certainly won’t mistake that smile.

“The things they do out of the goodness of their hearts is so amazing,” Thomas says.

Magic Wheelchair transforms wheelchairs for kids all around the country. If you’re interested—you can learn more here: www.magicwheelchair.org

