Suspect in Milwaukie stabbing found in OK - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect in Milwaukie stabbing found in OK

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in a stabbing in the Milwaukie area has been taken into custody.

Deputies say Dean Boettcher was arrested in Oklahoma late Saturday night.

Boettcher is accused of stabbing Matthew Hibbons at a home on Southeast Oatfield Road late Tuesday night.

Investigators say Tibbons was Boettcher's roommate.

Oklahoma police say he was found in Garvin County at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Boettcher’s 2010 Mini Cooper was also found, and is being held as evidence.

