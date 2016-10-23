Man found shot in NE Portland office building - KPTV - FOX 12

Man found shot in NE Portland office building

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A death investigation is underway at a Northeast Portland office building.

Police say someone was shot and killed inside the Liberty Center Building on Northeast Holladay Street Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene just before 7:45 p.m.

Investigators have not released the person's name yet.

