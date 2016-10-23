Deputies: Multiple people killed in crash on Highway 211

Multiple people were killed in a crash on Highway 211 Saturday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened on the highway near Short Fellows Road near the town of Colton.

On scene of multiple fatality crash HWY 211/ Short Fellows Rd. OSP investigating. HWY to be closed for several hours pic.twitter.com/0U64O4jlla — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) October 23, 2016

The cause of the crash and number of victims is unknown.

The highway was closed for several hours as Oregon State Police investigated.

