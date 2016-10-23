Deputies: Multiple people killed in crash on Highway 211 - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Multiple people killed in crash on Highway 211

Multiple people were killed in a crash on Highway 211 Saturday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened on the highway near Short Fellows Road near the town of Colton.

The cause of the crash and number of victims is unknown.

The highway was closed for several hours as Oregon State Police investigated.

