Washington Co. deputies arrest man accused of attacking landlord with samurai sword

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Saturday night after a more than three-hour-long standoff they say started with him attempting to injure his landlord with a samurai sword.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 7600 block of Southwest 67th Avenue just after 7 p.m. where it was reported that 56-year-old Gregory Barsaloux had attacked his landlord.

After they arrived at the scene in the Garden Home neighborhood, deputies were able to find the intended victim and remove him unharmed from the scene. They also determined Barsaloux was alone in the residence.

Deputies then made contact with Barsaloux, who they say was armed with a rifle. Barsaloux started to make threats to the deputies, who evacuated neighboring residents to keep them out of danger.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit were both called to the residence to assist deputies. And negotiators were able to make contact with Barsaloux.

After a three-hour standoff, he exited the home while armed with a shotgun before dropping the weapon and being taken into custody.

Barsaloux was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

