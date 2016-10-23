Timbers eliminated from MLS playoffs with 4-1 loss to Whitecaps

Giles Barnes scored twice and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Sunday to eliminate the defending MLS Cup champions from the playoffs.

Both of Barnes' goals came in the first half at BC Place and the Timbers couldn't catch up. The Whitecaps (10-15-9) had already been eliminated from the playoffs but they claimed the Pacific Northwest's Cascadia Cup on goal differential with the victory.

Portland (12-14-8) finished the season without a win on the road.

Barnes' first goal came in the 13th minute, and he slotted his second in the 32nd. The goals were his first with Vancouver after being traded from Houston in late July.

Pedro Molarles scored in the 54th minute for his ninth goal of the season. Morales doffed his jersey in celebration following the goal and was handed a yellow card.

Nicolas Mezquida followed with a goal a minute later as the Timbers' playoff hopes nosedived. Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute to avoid the shutout.

