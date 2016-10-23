OSP seeking information after traffic stop leads to wrong-way crash on I-5 near Grants Pass

A Mercedes that sped away from a OSP traffic stop after a woman fled from the car went the wrong way down an off ramp onto Interstate 5 before hitting another vehicle head-on a few miles down the interstate. (Oregon State Police)

Oregon State Police troopers are asking for the public’s assistance in a helping find a person that was in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop and crash on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m. an OSP trooper observed a Mercedes heading north near milepost 55 and noted it had committed at least two traffic violations.

After the car exited the interstate and headed west on Grants Pass Parkway, the trooper flagged the driver to pull over. When the car stopped in a parking lot, a woman fled the vehicle and the car took off again, this time heading the wrong way down the northbound off ramp to the interstate.

The trooper immediately terminated the pursuit, but OSP received a report shortly thereafter of a head-on collision on northbound I-5 at milepost 52. The responding crews found the Mercedes had collided with a northbound 2004 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota, 61-year-old Vicki L. Bigham of Merlin, was seriously injured and taken to Providence Medford Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers believe one of the occupants of the Mercedes fled into a wooded area nearby while the other, 25-year-old Jacob R. Strock, attempted unsuccessfully to force his way into other vehicles before being taken by emergency crews to Providence Medford Medical Center with serious injuries.

Multiple agencies joined in the search for the unidentified person in the car, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, but the person was not located.

Troopers do not have a description of the unidentified person and do not know if was that person or Strock driving the Mercedes.

The woman who fled the vehicle during the initial traffic stop was identified and contacted by investigators.

The Oregon State Police is asking anyone with information on this event or the whereabouts of the unidentified person to call 541-776-6111.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.