Police identify body found at Portland office building as Lake Oswego woman

Investigators have identified the victim shot and killed in a Portland office building Saturday as a 36-year-old woman from Lake Oswego.

Officers responded to reports of a body found at the Liberty Centre office building located at 650 Northeast Holladay Street at 7:41 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office, the woman, identified as Mitra Mehrabadi, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

In a release, the Portland Police Bureau noted that homicide detectives are investigating a possible connection with a self-inflicted shooting around a mile away that police investigated earlier that day.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun sitting in a black sedan in a parking lot of the Lloyd Corporate Plaza just after 10 a.m. As they neared the vehicle, officers heard a gunshot from inside the car.

The person in the car was identified as 51-year-old Jimmy Alan Morgan of Gresham, and homicide detectives discovered that he and Mehrabadi knew each other and had worked together at Liberty Mutual Insurance in the building where Mehrabadi's body was found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and ask anyone with information that may help to contact Detective Michele Michaels at 503-823-0692 or michele.michaels@portlandoregon.gov or to contact Detective Bryan Steed at 503-823-0395 or bryan.steed@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.