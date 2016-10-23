Oregon Army National Guard soldiers welcomed home from Middle East deployment

Staff Sgt. Matthew Fairbank with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation, holds his 1-year-old son, Anson, following his demobilization ceremony on Oct. 22, 2016, in Pendleton. (Photo: Sgt. 1st Class April Davis)

Oregon Army National Guard soldiers with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation, stand in formation during a demobilization ceremony to welcome them home on Oct. 22, 2016, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Pendleton. (Photo: Sgt. 1st Class April Davis)

Soldiers with the Oregon Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation were welcomed home Saturday.

A demobilization ceremony was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Pendleton. The unit recently returned from a deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

About 60 Oregon soldiers deployed alongside Washington and California Army National Guard soldiers of the 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade. The unit performed heavy helicopter airlift operations, transporting personnel and equipment using CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

Saturday’s ceremony also marked the rollout of new F-model Chinooks for the Pendleton-based unit. The new models include new and updated electronics and cargo loading systems.

Those who attended the ceremony included Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins on behalf of Gov. Kate Brown, Rep. Greg Walden, Pendleton Mayor Phillip Houk, and Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon.

