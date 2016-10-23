Police: 13-year-old Vancouver runaway returns home

UPDATE: Vancouver police said Sevelin Hernandez-Mendez returned home on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway 13-year-old girl.

Police say Sevelin Hernandez-Mendez was last seen at her home at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. She is described as 5' 4" and weighing 104 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair with purple highlights on top.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

