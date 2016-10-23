Police: Georgia man arrested after trying to transport nearly 300 pounds of pot out of Oregon

A Georgia man was arrested after Oregon State Police say he tried to transport nearly 300 pounds of marijuana out of Oregon.

According to OSP, at about 10 a.m. Sunday, a trooper stopped a U-Haul truck heading eastbound on Highway 140E just outside Klamath Falls for a stop sign violation. The driver, 24-year-old Kim M. Mason of Duluth, Georgia, told the trooper he was traveling from Ashland to Salt Lake City, Utah.

The trooper, who became suspicious of the driver’s behavior, asked for a consent search of the vehicle, which was granted.

The trooper found the U-Haul was filled with recently purchased furniture, which appeared to be extensively blanketed and taped. Inside the furniture, troopers found 296.1 pounds of processed marijuana.

Mason was arrested on charges of exporting marijuana items from Oregon over 16 oz, which is a Class C felony, and PCS marijuana over 32 oz., which is a Class A misdemeanor. He has been lodged in the Klamath County Jail.

In Oregon, an individual over 21 years of age may possess up to one ounce of marijuana outside their home. It is unlawful to export marijuana from Oregon.

No additional information was released.

