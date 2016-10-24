Search suspended for missing Gorge hiker

After scouring more than 150 miles of trail in the Columbia River Gorge, search and rescue teams suspended the search Sunday night for a missing Portland woman.

Anna Schmidt, 21, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 16 by her roommate. She was reported missing Wednesday, Oct. 19. Schmidt's vehicle was found a day later near the Bonneville Dam in the Gorge.

Multnomah County sheriff's deputies say there are no signs of foul play and are concerned the 21-year old may have gotten lost or injured hiking near the Tooth Rock Trailhead.

More than 150 volunteer search and rescue personnel have participated in search efforts since being called out Friday morning. Searchers were deployed to saturate the network of trails in and around the area of the Tooth Rock Trailhead, near where Schmidt's car was found.

Search efforts will resume in the event Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue coordinators establish credible leads.

Schmidt is described as a white female, 5'4", 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with current information about Schmidt's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

