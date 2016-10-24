Friends and family remember girl who was hit and killed by van in Battle Ground

Friends, family and members of the Battle Ground community gathered Sunday to remember a young girl's life after she was hit and killed by a van on Wednesday.

Investigators said 11-year-old Elizabeth Smith was waiting at an unmarked bus stop on a rural road outside of Battle Ground when she ran into the road.

On Sunday evening, people honored Smith's life at Daybreak Middle School where she attended.

"I had no idea how many people my niece touched," said Melynda Chavez. "And how deeply she touched them."

Candles, balloons, kids running around having fun- family wants people to remember Elizabeth Smith as the fun, loving girl she was. pic.twitter.com/brvma2Bfx2 — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) October 24, 2016

In front of a large crowd, Smith’s friends shared their stories of how Smith befriended them, making the first day of school less intimidating. A boy shared how Smith's smile brought him joy during lunch.

"She sang off key and danced around and said, 'I don't care, this is me,'" Chavez said.

Young boy w/ balloon wrote on it: "I miss you. I wish you were here. I will see you when I die." It will be sent to Elizabeth up in the sky. — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) October 24, 2016

Smith's dad Anthony was holding back tears as he remembers his little girl.

"I wake up every morning expecting her to be there," he said.

Anthony Smith said he wants to start a campaign to make the roads safer. He added that he wants to add cameras, change rules and educate students about road safety.

A fund has been established to help Smith's family with funeral costs at Youcaring.com.

