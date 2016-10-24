Three killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 north of Molalla

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 north of Molalla, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 18.

Preliminary information indicated a 1985 Toyota Supra was heading south on Highway 211 at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a corner. It then slid sideways into the corner where it was t-boned by a 1998 Buick sedan heading north.

The driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Joseph D. Ferris of Clackamas, and his passenger, 25-year-old Dylan O. Sams of Salem, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick, 55-year-old Mark A. Cole of Eagle Creek, sustained serious injuries. His front passenger, 51-year-old Tina Cole of Eagle Creek was also seriously injured. A 3-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries. Another passenger, 19-year-old Cayla Cole of Eagle Creek, was critically injured. All of the vehicle’s occupants were taken via air ambulance to Portland-area hospitals.

Cayla Cole died of her injuries Sunday morning.

OSP was assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Molalla Fire, Colton Fire, Estacada Fire, Milwaukie Police, West Linn Police, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

