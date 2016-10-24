Missing mushroom picker found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing mushroom picker found safe

FALLS CITY, OR (KPTV) -

A mushroom picker is safe after she spent the night lost in the woods.

Polk County deputies say 26-year-old Portland resident Lesia Osiychuk got separated from her friends while mushroom picking southwest of Falls City Saturday afternoon. 

Searchers spent the night looking for her without success.

At about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, she was found walking on a forest road that search crews had to access using a chainsaw.

She was cold but was otherwise not hurt.

