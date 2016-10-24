Portland pugs show off costumes at ‘Pug-O-Ween’ fundraiser

Dozens of Portland pugs were dressed in their Halloween best Sunday afternoon at the Oaks Park pavilion for the third annual Pug-O-Ween fundraiser.

The event was hosted by the Pacific Pug Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned or neglected pugs.

Event festivities included a “Zombie Apugalyse” themed costume contest, pug caricatures, a silent auction and fortune-telling.

All proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to the Pacific Pug Rescue and will be used to help provide medical care and assistance for rescued pugs.

Learn more about the organization at PacificPugRescue.org.

