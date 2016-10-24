Portland mom helps support families of child cancer patients

FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Metz of The Nick Wilson Charitable Group.

Metz knows what it is like being the parent of a young cancer patient.

The Portland mother’s son, Nick Wilson, was diagnosed with cancer when he was 18 months old.

Sadly, in 2002, Nick lost his battle to cancer at the age of three.

To honor his memory, Metz and her husband created a nonprofit organization called The Nick Wilson Charitable Group.

“He was just a really bright spirit, and I wanted that to shine through in this organization,” Metz said.

The aim of the organization is to help families of child cancer, blood transplant or bone transplant patients get the support they need during a difficult time.

Nick Wilson Charitable Group provides parents with money, gift cards, gas money and other necessities that often get overlooked in a time of hardship.

Metz, having been through the same situation herself, knows what kinds of things can help.

“We had a lot of medical bills, and babysitting bills and food. Everything still had to be done,” she said.

Parents Daniel and Alla Kaplan were the recipients of one of the organization’s gifts. Their son, Zev was diagnosed with Leukemia and brought to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The Kaplans said during treatment, their son received a backpack from the organization with a blanket, a stuffed animal and other items inside.

The Kaplan family said they are grateful for what Metz and her organization has done for them.

“This was truly terrifying point of no return, and this is where Jill stepped into our lives and shared her experience, her support. It’s truly invaluable,” Daniel said.

Zev went on to receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant and has become a healthy little boy.

Learn more about the Nick Wilson Charitable Group at their website.

If you think you know someone who makes a difference and can 'Be the Change' in their community, nominate them at the FOX 12 Be the Change website. We feature one winner each month.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.