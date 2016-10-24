Actors Thora Birch and Chris Klein in Portland film 'The Competition'

A star-studded movie called "The Competition" just wrapped production in Portland.

Actress Thora Birch from the Oscar-winning film “American Beauty” and Chris Klein from the “American Pie” movie franchise play the lead roles.

A Portland actress-filmmaker, Kelsey Tucker wrote the script for the film and talked to MORE about the movie project set to hit theaters in Spring 2017. Learn more at the movie’s Facebook page.

