Actors Thora Birch and Chris Klein in Portland film 'The Competi - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Actors Thora Birch and Chris Klein in Portland film 'The Competition'

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A star-studded movie called "The Competition" just wrapped production in Portland.  

Actress Thora Birch from the Oscar-winning film “American Beauty” and Chris Klein from the “American Pie” movie franchise play the lead roles.

A Portland actress-filmmaker, Kelsey Tucker wrote the script for the film and talked to MORE about the movie project set to hit theaters in Spring 2017. Learn more at the movie’s Facebook page. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.