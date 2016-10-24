Body recovered from Pringle Creek in Salem

A body was found in Pringle Creek in Salem on Monday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called to the scene at Liberty Street Southeast and Trade Street near Salem City Hall. Crews were working to recover the body at around 9:45 a.m.

Police said the body is a man, but his name has not yet been released. It is not known how long he was in the water, but officers said it does not appear to have been an extended period of time.

There were no obvious signs of trauma.

A passerby discovered the body and reported it to police.

