Firefighters rescue people from car over embankment near Moulton Falls Park

Firefighters rescued people from a car that went over an embankment near Moulton Falls Park on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Lucia Falls Road in the Yacolt area at 7:08 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said the car went over the embankment, but did not reach the water.

Crews from Clark County Fire District 3 and Clark County Fire District 13 stabilized the vehicle and rescued the people inside.

They were taken by North County EMS to area hospitals to be evaluated.

Deputies are investigating the crash, but no further details have been released.

