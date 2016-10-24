Police investigating possible connection of woman's shooting death, co-worker's suicide

Scene where body of Mitra Mehrabadi was found Saturday night. (KPTV)

Police are investigating the possible connection between the shooting death of a woman at a northeast Portland insurance office and the suicide of her friend and co-worker in a nearby car.

Mitra Mehrabadi, 37, was found shot to death Saturday evening at the Liberty Centre off of Northeast Holladay Street in Portland. Police said she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Hours earlier, her co-worker was found dead a mile away, after police responded to reports of a suspicious person sitting in a car with a gun on Northeast 19th Avenue.

Responding officers heard a gunshot from inside the car and found 51-year-old Jimmy Alan Morgan dead inside.

Police are investigating the connection between the two deaths. Mehrabadi and Morgan worked together at Liberty Mutual Insurance in the Liberty Centre.

Morgan’s wife, Dianne Morgan, said she and her husband would get together with Mehrabadi and her husband for dinners and go to each other's homes.

“They worked together and we would all get together,” Dianne Morgan said Monday.

Mehrabadi’s neighbor, Nancy Jones, said she was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of her death.

“She was a great neighbor and a beautiful lady,” Jones said. “And friendly -- very friendly and outgoing and she… had a great relationship with her daughter, because they’d hold hands sometimes going to their car. And this morning was extremely difficult when I figured that’s over.”

Dianne Morgan said she does not know how the pair’s deaths are connected, but she said that Jimmy Morgan was a wonderful husband and father, and a happy man who would drop everything to help someone else.

She described his suicide as “out of the blue” and said her husband hugged and kissed her before he left home Saturday morning.

“He said he was going to Home Depot,” Dianne Morgan said.

Dianne Morgan said Mehrabadi had one young daughter.

“I love him,” Dianne Morgan said of her husband. “I’m so sorry for Mitra’s family.”

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Pete Simpson said it was unknown what type of relationship Morgan and Mehrabadi had outside of work.

He said detectives are focused on continuing to investigate the connection between them and conducting forensic analysis to help solve the case.

Anyone with information on either person is asked to contact Detective Michele Michaels at 503-823-0692, michele.michaels@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Bryan Steed at 503-823-0395, bryan.steed@portlandoregon.gov.

Friends of Mehrabadi have created a GoFundMe campaign to benefit her family.

