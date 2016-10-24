Truck crashes on I-5 spilling 20 tons of cheese

The Oregon State Police report that a tractor-trailer that went off of Interstate 5 south of Ashland spilled 40,000 pounds of cheese as it came to a rest on its side. (Oregon State Police)

Oregon State Police responded to a commercial vehicle crash early Monday where a tractor trailer left the interstate spilling more than 40,000 pounds of cheese.

Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 8 approximately six miles south of Ashland around 3 a.m.

Investigators found a 2010 Kenworth semi-tractor pulling a trailer north on Interstate 5 that failed to maintain its lane of travel and went off the roadway, knocking down over more than 300 feet of guardrail and ending up on its side.

Troopers report that the tractor and trailer were totaled in the crash and that the cheese was spread out over the 400 feet of crash scene.

The crash closed both lanes of travel for a short time due to the incident.

The driver of the tractor, 26-year-old Jagjiwan Singh of Santa Clara, California, had minor injuries from the crash but refused medical care at the scene.

Troopers believe Singh was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash but still cited him for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.

